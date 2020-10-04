Jason Witten draws Raiders to within 17-13 before Josh Allen returns for kneel down

Getty Images

Jason Witten had 72 touchdowns for the Cowboys. He had his first for the Raiders late in the first half Sunday.

Witten, who had only two catches for 5 yards in the first three games while playing 34 percent of the offensive snaps, caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr with 13 seconds remaining in the second quarter. It has drawn the Raiders to within 17-13 at halftime.

The good news for the Bills is Josh Allen did not miss a snap.

The quarterback injured his left shoulder on an 8-yard completion on third down with 4:17 remaining in the half. He went to the locker room but returned in time to take a kneel down to end the half.

Allen went 15-of-20 for 152 yards and two touchdowns. Cole Beasley, who caught an 11-yard touchdown pass, is questionable to return with a foot injury.

Gabriel Davis has a 26-yard touchdown catch and has four receptions for 54 yards.

Carr is 16-for-23 for 153 yards and a touchdown.