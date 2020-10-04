Joe Burrow got game ball, but it’s not heading for a trophy case

Getty Images

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow capped his third straight 300-yard passing game with his first NFL win. It got Burrow the game ball.

So where will it go? Trophy case? Mantle? Safe deposit box?

“It was a really good football, so I just threw it right back in with the other game balls so we don’t lose it,” Burrow told PFT by phone after the 33-25 win over Jacksonville.

“[W]e’re gonna use it for the game next week,” Burrow added. “You only get so may. You’ve got to keep them when you can.”

So there goes the game ball. If/when the Bengals give him another one, they should be sure to choose one of the not-so-good footballs from the bag of balls the offense uses.