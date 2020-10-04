Joe Mixon is expected to play Sunday

Getty Images

The Bengals made running back Joe Mixon a late addition to the injury report, but it doesn’t look like he’s at risk of missing Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

Mixon was listed as questionable on Saturday because of a chest injury and the timing of his addition to the list was reason for concern about his availability. According to multiple reports, however, Mixon is expected to be in the lineup.

Mixon has run 52 times for 164 yards and caught seven passes for 58 yards since the start of the season.

The Bengals will not have defensive tackles Geno Atkins and Mike Daniels or linebacker Logan Wilson as they try for their first win of the season. Cornerback Mackensie Alexander was the only player listed as questionable on Friday.