Joe Mixon went to hospital for X-rays Saturday

The Bengals added Joe Mixon to the injury report Saturday with a chest injury. It left him uncertain for Sunday’s game.

“Super up in the air,” Mixon said.

Mixon revealed after the game he spent three hours at the hospital Saturday night with chest pain.

A source tells PFT the trip to the hospital was for X-rays to make sure nothing was broken. Mixon said he thinks he might have slept wrong.

“It just seemed like something was squeezing, but I felt great today out there running,” Mixon said, via Jeremy Rauch of FOX 19.

He rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries and caught six passes for 30 yards and a touchdown.

His touchdowns covered 9, 34 and 23 yards as the Bengals beat the Jaguars 33-25.