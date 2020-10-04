Josh Allen leaves for locker room after hard hit

USA TODAY Sports

Bills quarterback Josh Allen avoided the sack, but he couldn’t avoid the hit. Or the pain that apparently followed.

Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon initially hit Allen as Allen threw an 8-yard completion to Stefon Diggs. Arden Key then went over the top of Allen.

Allen ran to the locker room with an injury to his left shoulder but has returned to the sideline before the Bills went back on offense.

His pass to Diggs came up short of the first down, leaving Tyler Bass to kick a 34-yard field goal.

The Bills lead 17-6.

Cornerback Levi Wallace left the game with an injury to his left ankle. The Bills have ruled him out.

It means Josh Norman, who came off injured reserve Saturday, will man the corner position opposite Tre’Davious White.

UPDATE 5:58 P.M. ET: Allen returned in time to take a kneel down to end the half.