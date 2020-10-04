Josh Norman, Stefon Diggs big contributors in Bills’ victory over Raiders

Posted by Charean Williams on October 4, 2020, 7:38 PM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

In a two-week span in March, the Bills traded for Stefon Diggs and signed Josh Norman as a free agent. The moves proved huge Sunday in the team’s 30-23 victory over the Raiders.

The Bills moved to 4-0, while the Raiders fell to 2-2.

Norman, who signed one-year, $6 million deal, missed the first three games on injured reserve. They activated him Saturday but didn’t expect him to play as much as he did.

He had to take over for Levi Wallace in the first half after Wallace left the game with a left ankle injury.

With 12:39 remaining, the Bills led only 23-16 and the Raiders were driving. Derek Carr completed a 4-yard pass to Darren Waller to the Buffalo 32 before Norman forced the fumble and recovered it.

On the next snap, Josh Allen went deep to Diggs, whose 49-yard catch to the Las Vegas 11-yard line set up Devin Singletary‘s 2-yard touchdown run three plays later.

Quinton Jefferson had a strip-sack of Carr on the Raiders’ next possession, denying Las Vegas a chance to get back in it until only 1:29 remained on a Carr-to-Nelson Agholor touchdown. It was too late as Jaquan Johnson recovered the “watermelon” onside kick made famous by Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein.

Diggs, acquired in a trade with the Vikings, made six catches for 115 yards.

Allen, who briefly left to have his left shoulder examined but didn’t miss a snap, went 24-of-34 for 288 yards and two touchdowns.

Carr went 32-of-44 for 311 yards and two touchdowns. He left the field slowly after his last play of the day, which was the touchdown to Agholor.

16 responses to “Josh Norman, Stefon Diggs big contributors in Bills’ victory over Raiders

  4. Through the first four weeks of the NFL season, Josh Allen has yet to throw a single interception.

  5. The Raiders loss was huger than the score indicates. The major differential was the play calling. Carr can be a very good QB with the right coaching but he doesn’t have that now and he doesn’t control the dink-and-dunk plays that come in from the sidelines. Also what exactly is Paul Gunther doing in his 3rd year that justifies him remaining as the Raiders DC?

  7. But I said that we’d win by 4 scores. Now I’m going to make excuses because we were without our garbage rookie WRs. So I’m going to lay low in trolling Bills articles, until they lose a heartbeat it game and then I’ll pop up again. Because that’s what I do!!!!

  8. So how is the Gruden/Mayock thing going? You guys still undefeated, off-season Paper Champions?

  9. Josh Allen is playing like a top quaterback. Diggs was a great pickup the talent was there for Diggs to be great but it didn’t workout in the twin cities.

  10. NO offense Buffalo… but… you have played one good game
    and 3 terrible teams (Miami/NY Jets/LasOakland).

  11. Bills are legit. May have a 2 game lead in the division by tomorrow night.

    Don’t look up the last time that happened. It was a pretty long time ago.

  NO offense Buffalo… but… you have played one good game
    and 3 terrible teams (Miami/NY Jets/LasOakland).”

    I’ll do my best to not feel amazing about 4-0, a legit franchise QB and 1st place in the division.

  14. Man, the Raiders are awful. They shredded the Bills D and then fumbled over and over. Or, committed a dumb penalty. What did they have, 10 penalties, and Buffalo still barely won.

    That 30 yard sack Allen took was hilarious. Lots of dumb football being played out there.

  15. godkingskovald says:
    October 4, 2020 at 7:43 pm
    Through the first four weeks of the NFL season, Josh Allen has yet to throw a single interception.
    —————————————
    Actually he threw one last week against the Rams.

  16. doctorrustbelt says:
    October 4, 2020 at 7:56 pm
    NO offense Buffalo… but… you have played one good game
    and 3 terrible teams (Miami/NY Jets/LasOakland).

    2 12 Rate This

    ——————

    Ding, ding, ding!!

    It will be hilarious when they play a real team, lose, and then realize they aren’t as good as they think.

    I was acfually watching to see if I could see something different, but nope.

    Just a bad Raiders team that is poorly coached.

