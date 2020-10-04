Julian Love in lineup for the Giants on Sunday

Getty Images

The Giants knew they would be playing without safety Jabrill Peppers on Sunday, but they weren’t sure if they’d also be without Julian Love in their secondary.

Love was listed as questionable with knee and ankle injuries, but he is active against the Rams. Peppers hurt his ankle last Sunday and the team has been without rookie safety Xavier McKinney all season.

Linebacker T.J. Brunson, linebacker Carter Coughlin, tackle Jackson Barton, wide receiver Austin Mack, and defensive end R.J. McIntosh are also inactive for the Giants.

The Rams ruled running back Cam Akers out for the second straight week with injured ribs. Safety Jordan Fuller, offensive lineman Brian Allen, wide receiver Trishton Jackson, tight end Brycen Hopkins, and defensive lineman Eric Banks join Akers on the inactive list.