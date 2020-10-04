Lamar Jackson heard from John Harbaugh after premature celebration

Getty Images

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh puts together videos for his team about things they shouldn’t do on the field on a weekly basis and quarterback Lamar Jackson almost wound up on one this week.

Jackson was nearing the end zone on a 50-yard touchdown run when moved into celebration mode by raising the ball in the air with one hand. A Texans defender got close enough to force Jackson to bring the ball back in a little bit as he crossed the goal line.

After the game, Jackson said he heard from Harbaugh about his near-Leon Lett moment after the game.

“He definitely did. We watch ‘Plays of the Week.’ 9 times out of 10 it’s plays that you should not do, and I was almost on one of those plays,” Jackson said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “That’s what he was telling me on the sideline.”

Jackson had an up and down day against Washington that included his first interception of the season. That would have been the less egregious of his two turnovers had his premature celebration come back to hurt the Ravens.