Mike Evans limping to locker room

Getty Images

The Buccaneers may have a problem on offense, after another one of their quick starts.

Wide receiver Mike Evans just limped to the locker room, after it appeared his right ankle was rolled up on. And then it got worse.

The Chargers just took a 14-7 lead over the Bucs, with cornerback Michael Davis picking off Tom Brady and returning it 78 yards for a touchdown.

The Chargers are living on big plays, with Justin Herbert hitting Tyron Johnson for a 53-yard touchdown to tie the game previously.

The Bucs entered the game without wide receiver Chris Godwin, and Brady throwing his second pick-six of the year didn’t help matters.