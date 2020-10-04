Mike McCarthy: This pattern needs to stop and that starts with me

Getty Images

The Cowboys have developed a pattern in the opening weeks of the 2020 season and it isn’t one that head coach Mike McCarthy enjoys.

His team turned the ball over three times, gave up big plays all day on defense and spotted the opposing team a lead they tried to erase in the final minutes. That’s similar to how things played out against Atlanta and Seattle the last two weeks, but they couldn’t repeat the magic that got them a win against the Falcons.

“What I don’t like is I don’t like the pattern of the four games that we’ve played,” McCarthy said, via the team’s website. “The points are outrageous. The time of possession is totally lopsided and we’re minus-7 in the turnover ratio. That’s not a winning formula. . . . We need to do a better job bringing our preparation to the performance, and that starts with me. When your team performs and makes similar mistakes, four weeks is a pattern. This pattern needs to stop. And that starts with leadership.”

A visit from the winless Giants is on deck for Week Five and a failure to break the pattern in that matchup will have plenty of people questioning the leadership in Dallas.