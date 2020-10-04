Myles Garrett, Odell Beckham have staked Browns to 31-14 halftime lead

USA TODAY Sports

It started off as a track meet and ended with all Browns, all the time.

Dak Prescott passed for 174 yards in the first quarter but only 23 in the second, and both Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott both lost fumbles.

The Browns have pulled away, up 31-14 at halftime with 333 yards of offense.

Even without running back Nick Chubb, who left with a knee injury and will not return, the Browns have rushed for 164 yards with five different rushers.

Odell Beckham has five catches for 81 yards and two touchdowns, including a 37-yard pass from receiver Jarvis Landry on a trick play. It is Beckham’s first two-touchdown game with Cleveland. Beckham also has a 23-yard run.

Myles Garrett has two sacks and a forced fumble in his homecoming to Arlington, where he was born, grew up and played high school football. The Cowboys replaced right tackle Terence Steele with Brandon Knight after the Browns defensive end abused the undrafted rookie in the first quarter.

Garrett has five sacks this season.

Baker Mayfield is 14-of-23 for 132 yards and two touchdowns.