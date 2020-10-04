Nick Chubb to undergo MRI on injured knee

USA TODAY Sports

If the Browns fear the worst for Nick Chubb, they aren’t saying so publicly.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said after the game the running back will need an MRI on his knee Monday to determine the severity.

“We just don’t know,” Stefanski said.

Browns defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi also will undergo an MRI on Monday for an abdominal injury that forced him to leave the game.

Chubb, who nearly won the rushing title last season, is the biggest concern.

With 1:08 remaining in the first quarter, Chubb was in the backfield blocking for Baker Mayfield when Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill inadvertently rolled into the back of Chubb’s leg.

Chubb did not return.

The Browns did not need him Sunday, rushing for 307 yards in a 49-38 victory over the Cowboys.

“Credit to the players,” Stefanski said, via 92.3 The Fan. “We had varying run schemes going there and stuck with the plan. We had some explosive runs. But credit to the players.”

D'Ernest Johnson, who had 11 career touches for 97 yards in his first 19 games before Sunday, carried 13 times for 95 yards against the Cowboys. Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had two carries for 73 yards, with his 50-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter sealing the victory.

Kareem Hunt, a former rushing champion, had 11 carries for 71 yards and two touchdowns.

Chubb had six carries for 43 yards before leaving.