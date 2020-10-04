Odell Beckham: I just want to help this team find ways to win

Getty Images

Anyone who wanted Odell Beckham more involved in the Browns Offense got their wish on Sunday.

Beckham scored the team’s first two touchdowns and then scored on a 50-yard run in the fourth quarter to put any hopes of a Cowboys comeback to a rest. He had five catches for 81 yards and 73 rushing yards overall and focused on the team’s result when he spoke to reporters after the game.

“I just want to be able to help,” Beckham said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I just want to help this team find ways to win. That’s really what it boils down to. There is something special about being part of a win, being part of the team and helping win. That’s all my goal ever has been. I have a lot of history with the Cowboys. My family is from here and everything. I don’t know. There is just something about being in this atmosphere and this stadium. It is not like it is not always like that, but I just want to be great so just find ways to help us win.”

The rushing touchdown was the first of Beckham’s NFL career, but the touchdown that meant the most to him was the first. It came on a 37-yard pass from wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who was a teammate at LSU and is a longtime friend. It’s a play that’s been in the playbook for a while and Beckham said he told head coach Kevin Stefanski to “stop running it in practice or you have to call it.”

“I would not trade that play for any amount of touchdowns in the game or if I was the one to throw it to him,” Beckham said. “That is my brother, like for real and for real life. I got his back forever, and he’s got mine. It was an amazing feeling.”

The Browns are 3-1, which is an unusual feeling for the team and it’s one that can linger if Beckham can continue making impacts like he did on Sunday.