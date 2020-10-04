Panthers up 14-0 on Cardinals

Getty Images

The way the Panthers are built, they’re going to need to outscore people this year.

At least they’re showing they can score.

At the moment, they’re up 14-0 on the Cardinals, with Teddy Bridgewater dealing.

Their new quarterback is 8-of-13 for 102 yards, and just scrambled for an 18-yard touchdown. He’s moving them downfield efficiently, after after red zone problems earlier in the year, they’re getting to the end zone today (with Christian McCaffrey replacement Mike Davis scoring a touchdown on their first drive).

The Cardinals have barely had the ball, but haven’t found anything resembling rhythm on offense. We’ll see if the rebuilt Panthers Defense can make it hold up, but their offense is competent.