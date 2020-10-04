Panthers win second straight, beat Cards 31-21

Getty Images

The Panthers figured out their red zone problems from a week ago, and suddenly, they have a winning streak.

The Panthers beat the Cardinals 31-21 Sunday, getting to 2-2 on a day when their offense looked far more polished than one should in the first month of a new administration without its best player.

They beat the Chargers last week despite settling for too many field goals (they were 1-of-6 in the red zone), but looked utterly competent on offense. In doing so, they won a second straight game, after losing 10 in a row going back to last season.

With Christian McCaffrey watching from the sidelines (he’s on IR with an ankle injury for at least another week), quarterback Teddy Bridgewater spread the ball around creatively, and the backup running backs did their part too.

Bridgewater was 26-of-37 for 276 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception.

With Mike Davis adding 84 rushing yards and a touchdown and Reggie Bonnafon chipping in 71 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown, the Panthers kept long drives going and kept the Cardinals (2-2) at bay.

While they were without standout safety Budda Baker, the Cardinals Defense looked out of sorts all afternoon (or morning, on their body clocks), as they lost their second straight game.