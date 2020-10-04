Patriots-Chiefs moves to Monday at 7, Falcons-Packers at 8:50

Getty Images

The NFL will have two Monday night games this week.

After the Patriots’ game at Kansas City was delayed following Cam Newton‘s positive test for COVID-19, the league decided to have the Patriots and Chiefs kick off on Monday night at 7 p.m. ET. The game will stay on CBS.

The regularly scheduled Monday Night Football game, Falcons at Packers, will be delayed to 8:50 p.m. ET. That game will stay on ESPN.

Although these are hardly ideal circumstances — the NFL doesn’t like to compete with itself, and ESPN certainly doesn’t like having to share Monday night viewership with CBS — the league is trying to do the best it can, and has decided that a Monday night doubleheader is the best way to go.