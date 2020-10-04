Rams up 10-6 at halftime

Getty Images

Offensive fireworks have been limited through one half of play in Los Angeles.

The Rams capped a long opening drive with a touchdown run by Gerald Everett and then traded field goals with the Giants for the rest of a first half that ended with the Rams leading by a 10-6 count.

Everett’s touchdown run was balanced out by the lone turnover of the first half. He fumbled after catching a pass from Jared Goff in Rams territory and the Giants were able to cash in for Graham Gano‘s first field goal.

Moving the ball was difficult for the Giants for most of the rest of the half. Daniel Jones was sacked four times as the Giants offensive line continues to be a sore spot for the team. They were able to rally for their best drive of the half at the end of the second quarter and Gano’s second kick came as time expired on the half.

Goff is 13-of-16 for 89 yards as the Rams have concentrated on short passes and running the ball thus far. That’s gotten them into the lead, but a couple more explosive plays the rest of the way would make for a more comfortable ending.