Ravens turn fumble into 7-0 lead

USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens couldn’t get anything going on their first offensive possession against Washington, but their defense gave them a quick chance to reverse their momentum.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey stripped running back J.D. McKissic of the ball and Marcus Peters recovered to set the Ravens up in Washington territory. Lamar Jackson and Marquise Brown hooked up for a big gain that put them on the 1-yard line and Mark Ingram plunged in for a touchdown that gave Baltimore a 7-0 lead.

Humphrey signed a five-year contract extension this week and plays like the forced fumble are what the Ravens hope to see for a long time to come.

Washington converted a fourth down on their first possession, but a Matt Judon sack of Dwayne Haskins forced them to punt to open the game. Their defense forced the Ravens to do the same before McKissic’s fumble.