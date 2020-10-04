Report: Austin Ekeler expected to miss multiple weeks

Getty Images

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said after Sunday’s game that he didn’t know how bad running back Austin Ekeler‘s injury was, but that it didn’t look good.

A report indicates that it’s a pretty serious injury. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Ekeler suffered a hyperextended knee in addition to a hamstring injury and that he was on crutches while wearing a brace after the game.

Ekeler will go for an MRI for further information about an injury that Schefter reports is expected to keep him out for multiple weeks.

Justin Jackson and Joshua Kelley handled the running back duties after Ekeler’s injury on Sunday and it seems they’ll be the duo for the near future as well.