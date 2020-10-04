Ron Rivera: Seeing what my cancer treatment costs, I hope everybody is covered

Getty Images

Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera is currently getting treatment for cancer, and that has given him empathy for the millions of Americans who don’t have access to the excellent health care that he does.

Rivera told Sal Paolantonio of ESPN that seeing how much his own health care costs makes him wish everyone in the country was covered.

“It speaks to the value and the need of proper medical for our country,” Rivera said. “Going through the things I’m going through and seeing what these things cost, you just hope everybody is protected and covered. You really do.”

Millions of Americans are not covered, and for many Americans a diagnosis like Rivera’s would be financially devastating. Rivera is right that there’s much more our country should do.