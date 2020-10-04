Saints could use Taysom Hill at quarterback in the red zone

Getty Images

Saints quarterback Drew Brees has given rise to real questions about his arm strength, causing some to suggest that the Saints should use backup-of-all-trades Taysom Hill when it’s time to take a shot down the field. So, naturally, the Saints may use Hill in a spot where deep passes aren’t needed.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Hill took snaps this week as quarterback in red-zone drills.

The development comes as a time when many are wondering what the Saints are doing with Hill, who received a two-year, $20 million deal. His snaps are down dramatically, his chances with the ball in his hands are down dramatically.

As we argued this week on PFT Live, the Saints should pick a lane. Use him like he was used in the playoff loss to Minnesota, when he was the best player on the field, or make him a traditional backup quarterback. Cameo appearances don’t work, as everyone saw last week when Hill’s number was called on a read-option play, Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith read it perfectly, and Hill fumbled — dramatically changing momentum.