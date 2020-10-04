Saints get positive test result for fullback Michael Burton after flight to Detroit

Getty Images

The Saints got an unexpected surprise after they arrived in Detroit on Saturday night.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Saints learned late Saturday night that fullback Michael Burton tested positive for COVID-19.

While it’s possible that Burton’s positive is a false positive, the league and the Saints have commenced supplemental testing of players who were in close proximity to Burton. The league’s contact tracing identified three players. Four other players not identified via bracelets worn by the players were sitting near Burton on the plane, including running back Alvin Kamara.

Currently, the Saints are awaiting testing for the seven players, including re-testing of Burton.

Based on the precedent created Saturday in conjunction with the Patriots-Chiefs game, the Saints-Lions game should be postponed, at a minimum for a day or two, in order to allow further testing to occur (unless it’s quickly determined that Burton generated a false positive). Otherwise, Saints players could (in theory) spread the virus to other Saints players and ultimately to Lions players during the game on Sunday.

And all of this is happening at a time when the Saints should be fully focused on final preparation for a game that begins in less than 13 hours — and getting enough sleep before the game begins.