Saints shake off early rust to win in Detroit

In the first quarter today in Detroit, the Saints looked like a team that had just been through an ordeal and wasn’t ready to play. Then they fixed things.

The Saints, whose ability to play at all was briefly called into question by a false positive COVID-19 test, fell behind the Lions 14-0 but then scored 35 consecutive points and held on to win 35-29.

It was another ugly game for Lions coach Matt Patricia’s defense, and a game that will call into question Patricia’s job security. The Lions fell to 1-3.

The Saints improved to 2-2, and did so in impressive fashion. They were playing without the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year Michael Thomas, they lost starting right tackle Ryan Ramczyk to a concussion, and their offense continued to move the ball down the field. Although the Saints were expecting to be better than 2-2 a quarter of the way through the season, they have to be pleased with the way they played today.