Seahawks pull away late for 31-23 victory over Dolphins to move to 4-0

USA TODAY Sports

It wasn’t always pretty, and Russell Wilson threw his fewest touchdown passes of the season.

But the Seahawks got it done on the road, holding off the Dolphins 31-23. It is the second 4-0 start for Seattle in team history, joining the 2013 team.

Jason Sanders kicked five field goals, with his fifth cutting the Seahawks lead to 17-15, but it was the Dolphins’ failure to reach the end zone that did them in. They had 415 yards and reached the Seattle 23, 11, 27, 25 and 11 before settling for field goals.

They finally scored a touchdown with 1:50 remaining, but it was too little, too late.

Jacob Hollister recovered the onside kick for the Seahawks.

The Seahawks scored 14 points in 1:24 of game clock in the fourth quarter essentially to put it out of reach.

Wilson hit David Moore for a 17-yard touchdown with 5:24 remaining before Shaquill Griffin intercepted Ryan Fitzpatrick and returned it 16 yards to the Miami 33.

Two plays later, after a catch-and-run by DK Metcalf, Chris Carson ran for a 1-yard touchdown. Carson, who briefly left the game for a concussion check, had a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, too.

Wilson, who had 14 touchdowns in the first three games, went 24-of-34 for 360 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Metcalf caught four for 106, and David Moore three or 95 yards and a score.