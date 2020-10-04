Seahawks pull away late for 31-23 victory over Dolphins to move to 4-0

Posted by Charean Williams on October 4, 2020, 4:14 PM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

It wasn’t always pretty, and Russell Wilson threw his fewest touchdown passes of the season.

But the Seahawks got it done on the road, holding off the Dolphins 31-23. It is the second 4-0 start for Seattle in team history, joining the 2013 team.

Jason Sanders kicked five field goals, with his fifth cutting the Seahawks lead to 17-15, but it was the Dolphins’ failure to reach the end zone that did them in. They had 415 yards and reached the Seattle 23, 11, 27, 25 and 11 before settling for field goals.

They finally scored a touchdown with 1:50 remaining, but it was too little, too late.
Jacob Hollister recovered the onside kick for the Seahawks.

The Seahawks scored 14 points in 1:24 of game clock in the fourth quarter essentially to put it out of reach.

Wilson hit David Moore for a 17-yard touchdown with 5:24 remaining before Shaquill Griffin intercepted Ryan Fitzpatrick and returned it 16 yards to the Miami 33.

Two plays later, after a catch-and-run by DK Metcalf, Chris Carson ran for a 1-yard touchdown. Carson, who briefly left the game for a concussion check, had a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, too.

Wilson, who had 14 touchdowns in the first three games, went 24-of-34 for 360 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Metcalf caught four for 106, and David Moore three or 95 yards and a score.

9 responses to “Seahawks pull away late for 31-23 victory over Dolphins to move to 4-0

  1. I loved it in the playoffs when the Packers earned the game-sealing 1st down and Pete Carroll threw a tantrum like a 3 year old whose mom wouldn’t buy him that shiny toy.

  2. Calvin Hobbes says:
    October 4, 2020 at 4:16 pm
    I loved it when the replacement refs awarded Seattle a touchdown to win the game against the Packers. I also loved it when the Packers lost the NFC title game in Seattle due to a blunder by the Packers. Mccarthy “threw a tantrum like a 3 year old whose mom wouldn’t buy him that shiny toy”.

    Give it a rest.

  3. I was impressed with the Dolphins defense and Gaskin. If Parker can get healthy and Tua is as good as hyped they could be legit. They obviously have a consistant kicker. Go Hawks!

  4. @Calvin Hobbits, you must really hate to see Seattle win cuz I see your ridiculous comment all the time. Get over your nfc championship flub when we beat Rodgers in overtime.

  5. Remember in 2018 when the Seahawks dumped Bennett, Baldwin, Sherman, Chancellor, Thomas, Graham, Avril and Richardson and you all said they would be the worst team in the NFL?

    Yeah, they’re 27-

  6. Calvin Hobbes says:
    October 4, 2020 at 4:16 pm
    Then I similarly loved it when the Packers were crushed in the NFC Championship.
    And that call was very controversial, it could have easily been overturned and Seattle would have got the ball back

    Have a nice day.

  8. Calvin Hobbes says:
    October 4, 2020 at 4:16 pm
    I loved it when Russell Wilson brought the Seahawks back from a 19-6 deficit with 5 minutes to play against the Packers in the 2015 NFC Championship game with a walk off TD bomb to Jermaine Kearse to go to the Super Bowl.

