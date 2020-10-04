Shaq Lawson injured his shoulder on a sack

Getty Images

Dolphins defensive end Shaq Lawson injured his shoulder on a third quarter sack of Russell Wilson.

He headed into the locker room for examination, and the Dolphins list him as questionable to return.

Miami has seen receiver DeVante Parker and defensive back Bobby McCain return from early injuries.

The Dolphins Defense is not making it easy for Wilson today.

The Seahawks opened the second half driving to the Miami 6 before Wilson threw an interception in the end zone. Xavien Howard made the pick in front of DK Metcalf.

The Dolphins have the only points of the second half. Jason Sanders kicked a 43-yard field goal to cut Seattle’s lead to 17-12.