Texans get close, but Vikings hold on for 31-23 win

The Texans made a run early in the second half, but back-to-back touchdowns by the Vikings appeared to provide them with the breathing room they needed to win their first game of the 2020 season and they needed every inch of it.

Deshaun Watson threw a 24-yard touchdown to Kenny Stills on a fourth down to cut the Vikings lead to 31-23 and then led a quick drive back down the field after the defense forced a punt. They got down to fourth down again and Watson hit Will Fuller in the end zone for what was ruled a touchdown on the field.

Replays showed that Fuller lost the ball when he hit the ground, however, and the Vikings were able to escape with a win. The Texans are now 0-4 with a home game against the Jaguars on tap for next weekend.

The Vikings will move on to face Seattle and they’ll be hoping for the same kind of offensive balance that they had on Sunday. Dalvin Cook had 27 carries for 130 carries and two touchdowns to continue his strong start to the season and quarterback Kirk Cousins was 16-of-22 for 260 yards. He did most of his work with Adam Thielen — eight catches for 114 yards and a touchdown — and Justin Jefferson, who had four catches for 103 yards.

That’s two big games in a row for the first-round pick and that’s a promising sign that things could be moving in a better direction for the Vikings after a rough start to the season.