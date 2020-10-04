Two more positive COVID-19 tests in Titans organization

Getty Images

Sunday morning brought good news for the Saints when fullback Michael Burton‘s re-test for COVID-19 came back negative after a Saturday positive.

The news out of Tennessee on the testing front continues to be bad, however. According to multiple reports, two more members of the Titans organization have tested positive.

One of the positive tests was a player and the second came from a test of other team personnel. That brings the number of positive tests in the organization to 18 this week with nine of them coming from players.

Tennessee’s Week Four game against the Steelers was moved to Week Seven in response to those positives and now the question is whether Week Five will also be affected as the numbers continue to rise inside the Titans organization.