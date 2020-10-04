Vikings snuff Texans comeback bid, back up 31-16

USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings gave up 10 straight points to the Texans to open the second half of Sunday’s game, but the momentum swing didn’t last all that long.

It took them just under five minutes to drive 75 yards for an Adam Thielen touchdown and, after forcing a three-and-out on the ensuing Texans possession, Alexander Mattison scored on a four-yard run. The extra point put the Vikings up 31-16 with just over 10 minutes left to play.

Mattison was playing because Dalvin Cook got up gingerly after a run on the previous play. Trainers came out to look at Cook, but he walked off under his own power. He was out to help celebrate with Mattison after the score, so it may not be a concern moving forward.

If the Vikings keep the Texans from scoring on their next drive, Cook, who has 25 carries for 118 yards and two touchdowns, may stay on the bench even if he’s feeling fine.