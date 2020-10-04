Vikings up 17-6 at halftime

Getty Images

There was some question early this week about whether the Vikings and Texans would play as scheduled, but the Vikings never had any positive COVID-19 tests and everything went as planned once they reopened their facility on Thursday morning.

They’ve continued to go pretty much as planned over the first 30 minutes in Houston. Dalvin Cook has run for 60 yards and two touchdowns and the defense has kept Deshaun Watson under wraps on the way to a 17-3 halftime lead.

Cook’s second touchdown run came on the first play after the two minute warning and saw him shrug off several would-be tacklers on his way into the end zone. Cook is now up to six rushing touchdowns on the season and Houston’s defensive problems against the run haven’t shown any sign of improving this week.

Watson is just 5-of-14 for 53 yards and he was sacked twice during the first half of play. The Texans only managed 112 yards of offense overall as the Vikings have gotten the better of the Houston offensive line all afternoon. The only negative for the Vikings Defense was the ejection of safety Harrison Smith shortly before halftime.

Texans head coach Bill O’Brien has reportedly taken a bigger role in the offense after an 0-3 start. He’ll need to make some serious halftime adjustments for that to look like a step in the right direction.