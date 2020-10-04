Washington cuts Ravens lead to 21-10 after Lamar Jackson’s first INT on 2020

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had the longest run of his career in the first half to help the Ravens build a lead over the Washington Football Team, but his first interception of the season helped that lead shrink just before halftime.

Jackson had thrown a touchdown pass just after the two minute warning to put the Ravens up 14 points and Matthew Judon‘s second sack of the half gave the Ravens the ball back with a chance to score some more points. Cornerback Kendall Fuller picked Jackson off on Baltimore’s side of the field, however, and a pass to running back J.D. McKissic set up a field goal attempt for Dustin Hopkins as time expired in the first half.

Hopkins made the kick and the Ravens lead was down to 21-10 at halftime.

Jackson’s touchdown pass was set up with a bit of trickery from the Ravens special teams. They were lined up to punt near midfield late in the second quarter, but they opted to go with a pass from punter Sam Koch to wide receiver Miles Boykin for a 15-yard gain and a first down.

Those kinds of breakdowns have hurt Washington on a day when they’ve generally done a good job against the Baltimore offense. A McKissic fumble set up the first touchdown and Jackson’s 50-yard touchdown run came a few plays after Hopkins missed a 54-yard field goal.

Forcing a mistake has helped the Football Team stay in striking distance heading into the third quarter, but cutting down on their own will be essential to moving any closer.