Getty Images

It ended up not being a safe bet that the number of Week Four games postponed would be under 1.5. Our thoughts on the safest bets of the week are unchanged by the postponements

The Week Four best bets video is attached. Three bets from Simms and me. I’m 7-1-1 through three weeks. So there’s a chance (albeit slim) that I actually know what I’m talking about.

For a change.

Check out the video for your last-minute wagering information. And please bet responsibly.