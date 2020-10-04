Week Four early inactives

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.
Ravens at Washington Football Team
Ravens: T Ronnie Stanley, QB Trace McSorley, WR Chris Moore, S Geno Stone, DE Derek Wolfe, DT Justin Madubuike
WFT: DE Chase Young, LB Cole Holcomb, WR Steven Sims, QB Alex Smith, CB Danny Johnson, T Saahdiq Charles
Seahawks at Dolphins
Seahawks: S Jamal Adams, LB Jordyn Brooks, CB Quinton Dunbar, CB Neiko Thorpe, RB Carlos Hyde, S Lano Hill, OL Kyle Fuller
Dolphins: WR Malcolm Perry, CB Byron Jones, S Kavon Frazier, DE Jason Strowbridge, T Adam Pankey
Jaguars at Bengals
Jaguars: DT Daniel Ekuale, C Brandon Linder, K Stephen Hauschka, QB Jake Luton, WR Dede Westbrook, CB Josiah Scott, CB Luq Barcoo
Bengals: DT Geno Atkins, LB Logan Wilson, WR John Ross, G Keaton Sutherland, RB Trayveon Williams, CB Mackensie Alexander, K Austin Seibert
Vikings at Texans
Vikings: CB Mike Hughes, CB Kris Boyd, WR Tajae Sharpe, DE Eddie Yarbrough, T Oli Udoh, DT James Lynch
Texans: WR Keke Coutee, FB Cullen Gillaspia, LB Peter Kalambayi, CB Cornell Armstrong, T Charlie Heck
Browns at Cowboys
Browns: CB Greedy Williams, DE Adrian Clayborn, LB Tae Davis
Cowboys:
Saints at Lions
Saints: WR Michael Thomas, TE Jared Cook, DE Marucs Davenport, CB Marshon Lattimore, CB Janoris Jenkins, G Andrus Peat
Lions: S C.J. Moore
Cardinals at Panthers
Cardinals:
Panthers:
Chargers at Buccaneers
Chargers: QB Tyrod Taylor, T Bryan Bulaga, G Trai Turner, WR Mike Williams
Buccaneers: RB Leonard Fournette, WR Chris Godwin