Week Four early inactives

Ravens at Washington Football Team

Ravens: T Ronnie Stanley, QB Trace McSorley, WR Chris Moore, S Geno Stone, DE Derek Wolfe, DT Justin Madubuike

WFT: DE Chase Young, LB Cole Holcomb, WR Steven Sims, QB Alex Smith, CB Danny Johnson, T Saahdiq Charles

Seahawks at Dolphins

Seahawks: S Jamal Adams, LB Jordyn Brooks, CB Quinton Dunbar, CB Neiko Thorpe, RB Carlos Hyde, S Lano Hill, OL Kyle Fuller

Dolphins: WR Malcolm Perry, CB Byron Jones, S Kavon Frazier, DE Jason Strowbridge, T Adam Pankey

Jaguars at Bengals

Jaguars: DT Daniel Ekuale, C Brandon Linder, K Stephen Hauschka, QB Jake Luton, WR Dede Westbrook, CB Josiah Scott, CB Luq Barcoo

Bengals: DT Geno Atkins, LB Logan Wilson, WR John Ross, G Keaton Sutherland, RB Trayveon Williams, CB Mackensie Alexander, K Austin Seibert

Vikings at Texans

Vikings: CB Mike Hughes, CB Kris Boyd, WR Tajae Sharpe, DE Eddie Yarbrough, T Oli Udoh, DT James Lynch

Texans: WR Keke Coutee, FB Cullen Gillaspia, LB Peter Kalambayi, CB Cornell Armstrong, T Charlie Heck

Browns at Cowboys

Browns: CB Greedy Williams, DE Adrian Clayborn, LB Tae Davis

Cowboys:

Saints at Lions

Saints: WR Michael Thomas, TE Jared Cook, DE Marucs Davenport, CB Marshon Lattimore, CB Janoris Jenkins, G Andrus Peat

Lions: S C.J. Moore

Cardinals at Panthers

Cardinals:

Panthers:

Chargers at Buccaneers

Chargers: QB Tyrod Taylor, T Bryan Bulaga, G Trai Turner, WR Mike Williams

Buccaneers: RB Leonard Fournette, WR Chris Godwin