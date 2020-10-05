49ers expect Ziggy Ansah to miss the rest of the season with torn biceps

Getty Images

San Francisco defensive end Ziggy Ansah is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said after Sunday night’s loss to the Eagles that Ansah suffered a torn biceps and will likely need season-ending surgery. Ansah will have an MRI today to confirm the diagnosis.

That’s particularly tough news for the 49ers because they’ve already been devastated by injuries on the defensive line, with Nick Bosa, Solomon Thomas and Dee Ford all hurt.

A 2015 Pro Bowler with the Lions, the 31-year-old Ansah has struggled to stay healthy in recent years, and this is another major setback.