49ers hopeful, but unsure about Jimmy Garoppolo’s status

The 49ers had to use both their backup quarterbacks in last night’s loss to the Eagles, and they might have to turn to one or both again this week.

Via Dalton Johnson of NBCSportsBayArea.com, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said he’s “not sure yet” if starter Jimmy Garoppolo will be ready for their Week Five game against the Dolphins as Garoppolo recovers from a Week Two high ankle sprain.

“I’m not sure, totally,” Shanahan said after the game. “I didn’t talk to him today about how it went. We’ll see tomorrow when he comes in.

“I know he’ll have a good workout here Monday and Tuesday, and hopefully he’ll be good to go for Wednesday, but I’m not sure yet.”

The could certainly use him, as any optimism Mullens generated previously was doused by his two-interception night, which saw him benched for C.J. Beathard late.

After this week’s game against the Dolphins, the schedule stiffens considerably, with games against the Rams, Patriots, Seahawks, Packers, Saints, and the Rams again.