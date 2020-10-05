Aaron Jones has touchdown reception, giving Packers a 7-0 lead

Getty Images

Aaron Jones led the league with 19 touchdowns last season. He has five this season.

His fifth came on the Packers’ first drive Monday night.

The running back caught a 6-yard pass from Aaron Rodgers, giving the Packers an early 7-0 lead.

Jones had three carries for 32 yards and two receptions for 14 yards and the score, accounting for five of the team’s seven plays.

Rodgers went 3-for-4 for 41 yards and the touchdown.

The Packers are playing without star receiver Davante Adams and budding star receiver Allen Lazard. Rodgers has yet to complete a pass to a wideout, with tight end Robert Tonyan caught a 27-yarder for the Packers’ other reception.