Bears list Khalil Mack as limited on estimated practice report

Khalil Mack has yet to have a full practice this season. So it came as no surprise when the Bears’ estimated practice report Monday listed him as limited.

There is no reason to think the pass rusher’s knee issue will keep him out Thursday.

For four consecutive weeks, the Bears have listed Mack as questionable in their status report. For four consecutive weeks, Mack has played.

His 245 defensive snaps are 87 percent of the team’s defensive snaps for the season.

Mack played 63 of 72 defensive snaps Sunday and made two tackles, including one for loss. He has 1.5 sacks this season.

The Bears estimated safety Deon Bush (hamstring) and safety Sherrick McManis (hamstring) as non-participants Monday. Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (ankle, shoulder, hand), offensive tackle Bobby Massie (thigh), receiver Darnell Mooney (shoulder) and linebacker Josh Woods (thumb) were listed as full participants.