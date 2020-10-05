Bill O’Brien on job security: I only control what I control

Getty Images

Bill O’Brien has control over a lot in the Texans organization, but not everything.

As the head coach and General Manager of the team, O’Brien controls the makeup of the roster and the schemes that they run on the field. His control over those things will last as long as team ownership wants it to last and the 0-4 start in Houston has led some to start wondering about whether they may change their mind about having O’Brien running the football operations.

O’Brien was asked about that possibility at his Monday press conference and said he’s only concerning himself with the parts of his team that are his responsibility.

“After the game, I try to keep that stuff between me and the team,” O’Brien said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “I don’t have any control [over job security]. All I can control is what I can control”

One thing that falls into that category is offensive playcalling and the Texans changed how that plays out this week. A report before their loss to the Vikings on Sunday indicated O’Brien was taking on a bigger role after ceding duties to offensive coordinator Tim Kelly in the offseason, but O’Brien said it wasn’t a “major change” from previous weeks.

Whatever the size of the difference, a major change involving O’Brien might become more likely if the team continues to fall short on the scoreboard.