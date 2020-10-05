Brian Flores presumes Ryan Fitzpatrick will start this week

Getty Images

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores was asked Monday who will start at quarterback for his team against the 49ers in Week Five and he gave a less definitive answer than in past weeks.

Ryan Fitzpatrick has started the first four games of the season and , but the Dolphins are 1-3 and first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa‘s presence means that many people are wondering how much longer the team will wait before making a switch.

On Monday, Flores said that the coaching staff is going to meet later in the day and that the quarterback position is one of the topics of conversation. He noted that Tagovailoa is a young player coming off an injury and suggested that it will be a little longer before he moves up the next rung of the depth chart.

“I understand where everybody is coming from with Tua, I get all that,” Flores said, via Alain Poupart of SI.com. “We’ll make the decision on the starter. I would presume it’s going to be Fitzpatrick.”

Fitzpatrick was 29-of-45 for 315 yards and two interceptions in Sunday’s 31-23 loss to Seattle while also leading the team with 47 rushing yards. It sounds like that’s enough to keep him in the lineup this week, but Flores’ answer suggests it might not be too much longer before that changes.