Brian Hoyer struggling in Kansas City

In his first start with the Patriots, Brian Hoyer is struggling.

Hoyer, starting because Cam Newton has COVID-19, completed just two of five passes for 13 yards with one interception in the first quarter.

The quarter ended with the Chiefs leading just 6-0, but it could get worse in a hurry if Hoyer keeps overthrowing receivers, as he did on his costly pick late in the quarter.

Patrick Mahomes has 119 passing yards at the end of the first quarter, and four different Chiefs — Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Travis Kelce — are already over 20 receiving yards. A Watkins fumble on the first play of the second quarter gave the ball back to the Patriots, but now they’re going to need Hoyer to do something.