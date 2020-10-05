Broncos approved to host 5,700 fans for remaining home games

Getty Images

The Broncos got the go-ahead from Colorado authorities to have 5,700 fans in attendance for their Week Three game against the Buccaneers and they made an announcement about plans for their remaining home games on Monday.

The team said that the state and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment have given their approval to having the same capacity in place for the six home games left on the schedule. Their next home game is in Week Six against the Dolphins.

Season ticket holders will get a chance to buy packages for those six games and the team said that they will reserve some of the tickets for season ticket holders to buy tickets to individual games as well.

The team’s statement also said that they will work with the state to continually “re-evaluate fan attendance for future home games and will adjust based on the latest recommendations from health officials.”