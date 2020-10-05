Cal McNair’s decision ultimately makes no sense

Posted by Mike Florio on October 5, 2020, 9:15 PM EDT
Getty Images

Texans owner Cal McNair has every right to change coaches after only four regular-season games. And the rest of us have every right to ask, “Why now?”

In 2019, the Texans tried to pull a fast one on the Patriots, firing G.M. Brian Gaine with the goal of luring Nick Caserio, Bill Belichick’s non-G.M. table setter, from New England. It failed, prompting the Texans to conduct a couple of sham Rooney Rule interviews before deciding to proceed without a G.M.

The no-G.M. approach generated plenty of criticism. On Labor Day weekend, they paid $7 million in salary to franchise-tagged defensive end Jadeveon Clowney in order to get a third-round pick and a couple of throw-in players from Seattle. They also gave up multiple first-round picks for tackle Laremy Tunsil and receiver Kenny Stills — without insisting on an extension for Tunsil at the time the trade happened.

But the Texans won the division and a playoff game and had a 24-0 lead over the Chiefs in the first half of a divisional playoff game. It was enough to get McNair to make O’Brien the General Manager and to promote Jack Easterby to executive V.P. of football operations.

Giving O’Brien the title of G.M. validated every decision he made in 2019. Yes, in hindsight it was a mistake to trade receiver DeAndre Hopkins in March 2020, but surely McNair and Easterby were on board with it, especially since Hopkins wanted to be paid $27 million per year.

But that’s what happens when a coach has personnel power and no strong voice to push back, to ask questions, or to do anything other than say, “Good idea.” And that’s why the Texans should have hired a G.M.

Complicating matters for the Texans is the fact that they drew a who-the-hell-did-we-piss-off? schedule from hell to start 2020 . . . at Kansas City, Baltimore, at Pittsburgh.

As Charean Williams pointed out on Tuesday’s PFT PM (video attached), it didn’t help that O’Brien lost on Sunday to the 0-3 Vikings, especially since the Minnesota staff that includes both of O’Briens predecessors in Houston: Dom Capers and Gary Kubiak.

So now O’Brien, who has a contract through 2022, is out. Again, McNair can make that decision whenever he wants. But the reality is that McNair pulled the plug on O’Brien as both coach and G.M. only four games after making him the G.M. Whatever the reason for the move, it fairly can be described as confusing at best, flat-out weird at worst.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Cal McNair’s decision ultimately makes no sense

  1. Listen to JJ Watt’s words after the game yesterday. It implies that players stop believing in O’Brien. He lost the team.

  2. The decision that made no sense was giving BOB GM duties instead of firing him at the time. This is simply fixing the mistake.

  4. The player’s didn’t have the toughness or desire … easy to point finger’s at Bill O’Brien. Organization made him the Scape-goat.

  5. It makes no sense because whoever takes over the team has no assets, no draft picks, and no cap space. This is the roster for the next 2 years regardless of the coach or GM. You think anyone other than BOB was trading for David Johnson’s contract? Hahahaha.

  6. vikingsvoice says:
    October 5, 2020 at 9:29 pm
    The decision that made no sense was giving BOB GM duties instead of firing him at the time. This is simply fixing the mistake.

    ==================

    “We fixed the glitch.”

  7. Even fans at home were laughing at Bill O’Brien’s GM moves, his trade would get rejected in Madden

  8. cobrala2 says:
    October 5, 2020 at 9:33 pmH
    Has-Been predecessors at that!

    You do know that Kubiak has rings as a player, offensive coordinator, and as a head coach right?

    Ownership is the first problem in this franchise

  10. It was JJ Watt’s “something needs to change” comment that really stoked the fire. I also believe Easterby saw the writing on the wall and pulled a power move.

  11. What is really bad for the team is that they are going to be in bad shape for a few years due to $$ and lack of high picks. Any new coach will know that, and use it as leverage or simply decline the job. They’ll regress.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.