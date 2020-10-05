Chiefs begin a fourth consecutive season 4-0 with 26-10 win over Patriots

Getty Images

The Chiefs led 6-3 at halftime. They won 26-10.

Kansas City moved to 4-0, the first team in NFL history to start four consecutive seasons with four wins. The Patriots fell to 2-2.

The Patriots’ mistakes finally caught up to them Monday night.

They dropped two interceptions, took two unnecessary sacks that cost them at minimum six points and had four turnovers. New England needs Cam Newton to return soon.

Without Newton, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, the Patriots started veteran Brian Hoyer. He didn’t finish the game, making two rookie mistakes that cost the Patriots two field goals if not more.

Jarrett Stidham replaced Hoyer with 42 seconds remaining in the third quarter. He threw a 4-yard touchdown to N'Keal Harry on his first drive. He also threw two interceptions.

The first wasn’t his fault as receiver Julian Edelman had the ball bounce off his hands and into the waiting hands of surprised safety Tyrann Mathieu. Mathieu returned it 25 yards for a touchdown that gave the Chiefs a 26-10 lead.

Stidham drove the Patriots to the Kansas City 37, where Rashad Fenton intercepted him in the end zone on a pass intended for Damiere Byrd. That effectively ended any hope the Patriots had of a comeback.

The Chiefs were the Chiefs, even though they didn’t put up big numbers against Bill Belichick’s defense. They gained “only” 323 yards and Patrick Mahomes was “only” 19-of-29 for 236 yards and two touchdowns.

Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman both had 6-yard touchdown catches.