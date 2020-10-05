Chris Jones, Shaq Mason inactive on Monday night

Getty Images

The Patriots remain without center David Andrews against the Chiefs on Monday night and a second starting offensive lineman will be missing from the lineup as well.

Right guard Shaq Mason was listed on the team’s inactive list. Mason was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report last week because of a calf injury.

Joe Thuney has moved to center with Michael Onwenu at left guard. Hjalte Froholdt and James Ferentz are other interior options on the roster.

Whoever starts won’t have to deal with Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones. Jones is inactive for Kansas City due to the groin injury that left him with a questionable tag for the game.

Linebacker Darius Harris, defensive end Demone Harris, offensive lineman Yasir Durant, and tight en Ricky Seals-Jones are also inactive for the Chiefs. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, defensive back Myles Bryant, and tight end Dalton Keene are out for the Patriots.