Dak Prescott is on pace to obliterate the single-season passing yardage record

Getty Images

Dak Prescott signed his franchise tender in June, opting to regard 2020 as a second straight contract year. He’s having one hell of a second straight contract year.

Prescott has become the first player in league history to throw for 450 or more yards in three straight games. On Sunday against the Browns, Prescott

Dallas quarterback DAK PRESCOTT passed for a career-high 502 yards with four touchdowns and one interception for a 112.9 rating in Week 4 against Cleveland.

Prescott, who passed for 450 yards in Week 2 and 472 yards in Week 3, is the first player with at least 450 passing yards in three consecutive games in NFL history. On Sunday, Prescott generated the 24th instance of 500 or more passing yards in league history.

The performances give Prescott 1,690 passing yards for the season, with 12 games to play. (That’s the most through four games in league history.) In 2013, Peyton Manning set the single-season passing yardage record, with 5,477 yards. Prescott is on pace or 6,760 yards.

If it happens, that’s not a shattering of the record. It’s an obliteration of it.

Even if he doesn’t continue this pace, with 1,690 yards already in the bank, Prescott needs to average only 315 yards per game for the rest of the season to tie the single-season record. While that’s a lot of yardage per week, it’s a lot less than 422.5, Prescott’s per-game average so far this season.