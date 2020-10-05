Davante Adams deletes tweet about being out on Monday

Getty Images

In a tweet on Monday morning, Packers wide receiver Davante Adams said in a tweet that he would not be playing against the Falcons on Monday night.

Adams being out wouldn’t qualify as a shock as he was listed as questionable with a hamstring injury and said last week that he wouldn’t play unless he felt 100 percent. What was surprising was that Adams wrote that he felt he’s “done everything I need to do” to show he can play “but I guess I don’t know my body as well as others.”

That tweet has now been deleted. There’s been no followup from Adams about whether the tone of the tweet or the substance was the reason for taking it down. If it’s the latter, we may not be certain about his status until close to kickoff at Lambeau Field.

Whatever happens with Adams, the Packers will definitely be without Allen Lazard at wideout as he’s recovering from core muscle surgery.