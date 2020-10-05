Davante Adams officially out; Calvin Ridley, Julio Jones active

Getty Images

Davante Adams tweeted and deleted he wasn’t playing Monday night. He’s not.

The star receiver is among the team’s inactives.

Adams (hamstring) went through limited practices all week and was questionable after not playing last week because of his injury.

Defensive tackle Kenny Clark (groin) also is out again this week despite being limited in practice all week. He played only 15 snaps in the season opener before his injury.

The Packers’ other inactives are quarterback Jordan Love, defensive back Parry Nickerson, linebacker Rashan Gary (ankle) and tight end Marcedes Lewis (knee).

Outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (ankle), cornerback Jaire Alexander (hand/knee), center Corey Linsley (groin), tight end Josiah Deguara (ankle), running back Tyler Ervin (wrist) and punter JK Scott (illness) all are dressed.

The Falcons will have their star receivers Calvin Ridley (ankle) and Julio Jones (hamstring). Both were questionable. Jones missed the Week Four game with his injury.

Their inactives are kicker Younghoe Koo (right groin), safety Keanu Neal (hamstring), safety Ricardo Allen (elbow), defensive end Takk McKinley (groin), defensive tackle Deadrin Senat, offensive guard John Wetzel and running back Qadree Ollison.