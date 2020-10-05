Davante Adams says he’s not playing against Falcons

Getty Images

Packers wide receiver Davante Adams said last week that he would not return from a hamstring injury until he felt 100 percent, but he isn’t the only person weighing in on the decision to play.

Adams was listed as questionable to face the Falcons on Monday night when the Packers turned in their final injury report of the week, but there’s no need to wait in suspense for the release of the inactive players 90 minutes before kickoff. The wideout announced on Twitter Monday morning that he will not play in Week Four despite feeling up to it.

“Sorry fans and friends I wont be on the field tonight. I’ve done everything I need to do and proved Im ready but I guess I don’t know my body as well as others. Good luck out there my boys,” Adams wrote.

The Packers have a bye in Week Five and the extended break should set him up for a return in Week Six against the Buccaneers.