DeMarcus Lawrence says the Cowboys are soft on defense

Getty Images

The Cowboys gained 566 yards of offense and put 38 points on the board Sunday, but it wasn’t enough to keep the team from falling to 1-3 on the season.

Three turnovers negated some of the good things on offense, especially since the defense struggled to stop the Browns all day in a 49-38 loss. They gave up 307 rushing yards despite an early injury to Browns running back Nick Chubb and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence didn’t mince words when it came to assessing the unit’s performance.

“We got to hold ourselves to a higher standard,” Lawrence said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “We got to play together as one. And I don’t feel like we are holding ourselves accountable, including myself. So, I call the s–t soft, and we will get better from it.”

The defense is in its first season under coordinator Mike Nolan and breakdowns in communication have appeared to be part of the issue along with poor execution. Lawrence wasn’t interested in having discussions about the scheme after the game.

“It’s not my job to worry about scheme or worry about where the next man is going,” Lawrence said. “I already have a hard enough job myself. It’s all about just attacking, and I don’t feel like we are doing that at all as a unit.”

It doesn’t look like anyone’s going to run away with the NFC East, but that won’t matter all that much if the Cowboys continue to be incapable of stopping other offenses.