Falcons add Elliott Fry, two others to roster for Monday night

The Falcons ruled out kicker Younghoe Koo because of a groin injury and they announced a roster move that put another kicker on the roster for Monday night’s game against the Packers.

Elliott Fry is being promoted from the practice squad to fill in for Koo. Fry will revert back after the game.

Fry has spent time with various teams over the last couple of years, but this is set to be his first regular season action.

The Falcons also called up safety Jamal Carter and cornerback Delrick Abrams, Jr. Teams are allowed to call up two players a week from the squad, but the Falcons have one additional spot because cornerback A.J. Terrell remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list.