Jarrett Stidham replaces Brian Hoyer

Getty Images

Brian Hoyer played his first career game in 2009. Monday marked his 70th career appearance and 39th career start.

He has made two rookie mistakes, which probably explains why Hoyer can’t stick anywhere as a backup. Hoyer has played for seven teams, with two different stints with the Patriots.

Hoyer started for Cam Newton on Monday night. He won’t finish the game.

Jarrett Stidham replaced Hoyer with 42 seconds remaining in the third quarter after Hoyer made his second turnover and his second boneheaded play of the night.

Hoyer threw an interception in the first half, but worse, he took a sack on the final play of the first half after the Patriots reached the Kansas City 13. Hoyer attempted to call timeout, obviously not realizing the team had none. It cost the Patriots at least a field goal.

In the third quarter, with the Chiefs clinging to a 6-3 lead, Hoyer held onto the ball for an eternity on third-and-eight from the Kansas City 10. Taco Charlton sacked Hoyer and forced a fumble.

Seven plays later, the Chiefs had a 13-3 lead.

Hoyer is 15-of-24 for 130 yards and the pick.